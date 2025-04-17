Man formally charged in shooting that seriously injured 46-year-old

DAYTON — A man has been formally charged in connection to a shooting that left a man with serious injuries.

Justin Garrison was indicted by a Montgomery County Grand Jury on felonious assault charges.

As News Center 7 previously reported, the shooting occurred at the intersection of East Fourth and Main Streets around 1:15 a.m. on April 1.

When officers arrived on the scene, they found a 46-year-old man in a vehicle that had crashed.

Medics transported the victim to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Police said the man is currently in stable condition.

A relative of the victim told police that the suspect goes by “Gutta” and sells drugs out of an area apartment, according to an affidavit and statement of facts.

Investigators were able to piece together security footage of the shooting and identify a suspect vehicle.

Officers spotted the vehicle at Park Manor Apartments and attempted to stop the car, but it took off.

Garrison, who also goes by Gutta, was later taken into custody.

