Buc-ee’s customer shoots at officers, carjacks someone before chase, police say

CALHOUN, Ga. — An overnight shooting in the parking lot of a Georgia Buc-ee’s started a police chase.

Police in Calhoun, Georgia, said they responded to a domestic dispute at Buc-ee’s on Union Grove Road at 4 a.m. on Thursday, our sister station WSB-TV reported.

As they tried putting the man in handcuffs, he ran off.

While running away, he turned and started shooting at officers.

The suspect, identified by police as Robert Smith, then carjacked someone in the parking lot and sped off.

That led to several agencies responding and Smith leading them on a chase into a neighboring county.

While law enforcement said while they chased Smith, he began firing shots at them from the car.

Smith eventually crashed the car. When deputies approached the car, they found Smith with a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

He was later pronounced dead.

