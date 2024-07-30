Man formally charged in connection to Dayton shooting

DAYTON — A man has been formally charged in connection to a Dayton shooting earlier this month.

>>PREVIOUS COVERAGE: 22-year-old man arrested in connection to Dayton shooting

A Montgomery County Grand Jury indicted Isaiah Sol Devion Cox on Monday.

He was formally charged with two felony counts of aggravated robbery and one count of felonious assault (deadly weapon), according to a grand jury report.

As News Center 7 previously reported, U.S. Marshals and the Southern Ohio Fugitive Apprehension Strike Team (SOFAST) arrested Cox on July 18.

>> 34-year-old in critical condition after weekend shooting in Dayton

Dayton Police officers responded on July 13 to the 2000 block of Auburn Avenue on initial reports of a shooting.

Lt. Steven Bauer told News Center 7 at the time that a 34-year-old man was in critical condition.

>>1 person injured in Dayton shooting

His next court appearance is scheduled for Thursday.

©2024 Cox Media Group