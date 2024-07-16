34-year-old in critical condition after weekend shooting in Dayton

DAYTON — A 34-year-old man is in critical condition after a shooting in Dayton on Saturday, according to Dayton Police Lieutenant Steven Bauer.

The shooting was reported after 2:40 p.m. in the 2000 block of Auburn Avenue.

Dayton Police Sergeant Watts told News Center 7 crews on scene that crews found a man suffering from at least one gunshot wound when they arrived.

The victim was taken to Miami Valley Hospital and is in critical condition, according to a previous News Center 7 report.

“We believe this to be an isolated incident, we don’t believe the community is in any danger. We ask the citizens in the area have any type of camera footage, saw something, heard something, please call us so we can try to track down who’s responsible,” Watts said.

Information on any possible suspects was not immediately available.

Dayton Police Department’s Violent Offender Unit and Homicide Unit are investigating this shooting.

