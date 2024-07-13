1 person injured in Dayton shooting

DAYTON — One person was injured in a shooting in Dayton Saturday afternoon.

The shooting was reported around 1 p.m. in the 700 block of Osmond Avenue.

>> Ryan Reynolds collabs with popular Ohio clothing company

One person, described only as a male, was injured in the shooting, according to Montgomery County Regional Dispatch records.

The victim was transported to Miami Valley Hospital for treatment.

>> Woman cited for mooning driver during Ohio road rage incident

No one has been taken into custody for the shooting at this time.

We’re working to learn more about the shooting and the victim’s condition. We’ll provide updates as we learn more.

©2024 Cox Media Group