Ryan Reynolds collabs with popular Ohio clothing company

COLUMBUS — An Ohio clothing company has collaborated with a popular Hollywood actor to create a line of antihero-inspired shirts.

Homage, a Columbus-based clothing company that specializes in sports, music, and pop culture partnered with Ryan Reynolds’ company Maximum Effort on a collection of shirts surrounding Reynold’s titular character Deadpool.

The collection, ‘Threadpool’, includes 18 shirts, all priced at $32 each.

Broken up into four sections, the collection includes a section called “Deadpool and Wolverine” with shirts inspired by the crossover featured in the upcoming film Deadpool & Wolverine, and a section titled “Classic Cuts” that includes shirts with familiar references to the two heroes.

The section “Deadpool Noir” includes shirts that have a darker twist, and the fourth section, “Wades’ Closet” includes designs handpicked by Reynolds, inspired by Wade Wilson’s personal closet.

Deadpool & Wolverine will be Deadpool’s debut in the Marvel Cinematic Universe and is set to hit theatres on July 26. It is the first Deadpool film since Deadpool 2 was released in 2018, with Disney purchasing the franchise from 21st Century Fox in March 2019.

Threadpool Provided by Homage. (Homage)









