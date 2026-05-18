Area city to open new aquatic center this week

MIDDLETOWN — An area city will soon open its new aquatics center.

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Middletown officials cut the ribbon on Monsoon Bay on Monday.

The aquatics center was purchased using American Rescue Plan Act funds.

The last public pool in the City of Middletown, located at Sunset Park, closed in 2009.

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Residents buy a day pass at a discounted rate of $5 for children and $10 for adults.

Monsoon Bay features a zero-entry pool and two large 30-foot water slides, the city said.

Construction on the facility began in October of 2024

Monsoon Bay will open to the public on May 23.

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