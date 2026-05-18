Man faces charges after being shot by police

URBANA — A man is facing charges after being shot by police in Urbana on Friday.

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Justin Beabout was charged with felonious assault in Champaign County Municipal Court.

As News Center 7 previously reported, around 8:14 a.m. on May 15, Urbana police were called to the 200 block of West Church Street for reports of a disturbance.

When officers arrived, they said they found 23-year-old Beabout armed with a knife, according to a media release.

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Police said Beabout did not listen to the officer’s commands.

Beabout was then shot by an officer.

He was taken to a local hospital, where he was later released and booked into jail on a charge of felonious assault.

Officers were not hurt.

The Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigations confirmed they are investigating.

The officer invovled in the shooting was placed on paid administrative leave pending the outcome of the investigation.

Beabout’s bond was set at $100,000, and he is scheduled to be back in court on May 22.

We will continue to follow this story.

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