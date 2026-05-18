Man accused of sharing child porn on Snapchat

DAYTON — A man is facing charges after allegedly sharing child porn on social media.

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Joshua Mitchell was indicted by a Montgomery County grand jury on 19 counts of pandering obscenity involving a minor.

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In January 2025, Snapchat sent a referral to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children concerning child sexual material being distributed on their platform, according to the Montgomery County Prosecutor’s Office.

Mitchell is not in custody.

He is set to be arraigned on June 2.

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