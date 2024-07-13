Woman cited for mooning driver during Ohio road rage incident

WESTLAKE — This week, an Ohio woman was issued a citation after a road rage incident that ended in her mooning another driver.

Westlake Police got a call Sunday evening reporting a female had gotten out of her vehicle in a rage on an exit ramp from Interstate 90, WOIO, a CBS affiliate in Cleveland reported.

According to police, the woman was yelling and swearing at the other driver. Eventually, she pulled her pants down to moon them.

The incident was caught on video.

The woman, only described as being in her 40s, was cited for disorderly conduct, WOIO reported.

