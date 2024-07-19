22-year-old man arrested in connection to Dayton shooting

DAYTON — A 22-year-old man has been arrested in connection to a shooting in Dayton last weekend, according to Dayton police.

U.S. Marshals and the Southern Ohio Fugitive Apprehension Strike Team (SOFAST) arrested Isaiah Sol Devion Cox at a house in Dayton on Thursday.

Thursday July 18, 2024 U.S. Marshals and the Southern Ohio Fugitive Apprehension Strike Team (SOFAST) arrested Isaiah Sol Devion Cox. He has been booked on two counts of aggravated robbery and two counts of felonious assault in relation to the shooting on Auburn Ave on July 13 pic.twitter.com/0ADBP1mFQp — Dayton Police Dept. (@DaytonPolice) July 19, 2024

Cox has been charged with two counts of aggravated robbery and two counts of felonious assault, according to Dayton Municipal Court records.

The shooting was reported after 2:40 p.m. in the 2000 block of Auburn Avenue on July 13.

According to a previous News Center 7 report, a 34-year-old man was seriously injured in the shooting.

Information on the victim’s current condition was not immediately available.

Cox is currently in custody at the Montgomery County Jail.

