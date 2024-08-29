Man formally charged, accused of stabbing mother of his children

PREBLE COUNTY — A man has been formally charged after a woman was critically injured in a stabbing.

David Daniels, 45, was indicted on charges including attempt to commit murder, felonious assault, and domestic violence, according to the Preble County Sheriff’s Office.

As News Center 7 previously reported, On Monday morning Preble County Sheriff’s Office and Gratis Police Department were called to Parrish Drive for reports of a “domestic situation”, according to Preble County Sheriff Mike Simpson.

When police got on scene they noticed a woman in the driveway that had been stabbed.

The woman was flown to the hospital with critical injuries and remains in serious condition.

Daniels and the woman have lived together for multiple years and share children, according to the sheriff’s office.

He has seven prior domestic violence convictions.

Daniels’ bond was set at $500,000.

