Man forced to stop ministry work after having truck stolen for fourth time in 2 months

DAYTON — Thieves keep stealing a Dayton man’s truck and he said it’s stopping his ministry work.

Mark Winkle runs a ministry designed to help people find affordable housing but has had to stop his ministry after thieves stole his truck for the fourth time.

“Four times in the last two months,” Winkle said.

News Center 7 obtained the police reports of two of the times Winkle’s truck was stolen, once on July 14 and again on July 31.

The truck is a white 1995 Chevy C/K 1500 with license plate HHD 6123. Winkle is asking for help locating it.

Winkle funds his ministry work with his Social Security checks, but can’t afford to continue until the issue is resolved.

“Most of my money is going into paying tows,” he said. “I paid, over the last four months, I paid over $2,000 in tows.”

As reported on News Center 7 at 5:00, he’s also had his debit card stolen out of his mail.

“They cleaned out almost the entire account,” he said.

He hopes to resume his ministry work once he gets his truck back.

