Man accused of killing pregnant woman, 16-year-old indicted

CLEVELAND — The man accused of a double homicide, including the pregnant mother of his own child, has been indicted.

Nicole Cunigan Jr., 32, of Dayton has been indicted for four counts of murder, two counts of felonious assault, one count of involuntary manslaughter, two counts of domestic violence, one count of tampering with evidence, one count of having weapons while under a disability and one count of unauthorized use of vehicle, according to the Montgomery County Prosecutor’s Office.

As News Center 7 previously reported, U.S. Marshals tracked Cunigan down in Cleveland, two months after police say he killed his ex-girlfriend Precious Taste and 16-year-old Deante Johnson.

The shooting happened in May in the 1400 block of Shaftsbury Road.

The 16-year-old’s mother was inside this courtroom Tuesday when Cunigan made his first appearance by way of video.

“Because I wanted to see him. I wanted to see the person my son saw last,” said Jennifer Louis.

Louis said it was tough to hear Cunigan be given a $1 million bond. She wished he was held without chance of making bail.

“Y’all just basically giving him a chance, he doesn’t need a chance, he didn’t give them a chance,” she said.

