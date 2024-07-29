Man accused of killing pregnant woman, 16-year-old extradited back to Montgomery Co.

CLEVELAND — A man accused of shooting and killing a pregnant woman and teenager is back in Montgomery County.

As News Center 7 previously reported, Nico Cunigan, Jr, 32, was found in Cleveland on July 23, a spokesperson with the Ohio State Highway Patrol confirmed.

Cunigan was arrested after leading Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers and Cleveland police on a pursuit.

Authorities learned Cunigan had an active felony warrant for murder out of the Dayton Police Department since late May.

Cunigan was booked in the Cuyahoga County Jail before being booked into the Montgomery County Jail Monday afternoon where he is being held on no bond.

On May 22, Cunigan allegedly shot and killed 32-year-old Precious Taste and 16-year-old Deante Johnson at a house in the 1400 block of Shaftesbury Road, according to a previous News Center 7 report.

Taste was four months pregnant at the time of the shooting. She also shared 4-year-old twins with Cunigan.

He has since been charged with four counts of murder, one count of involuntary manslaughter, four counts of felonious assault, one count of tampering with evidence, one count of weapons while under disability, and one count of improper discharge of a firearm.

“Thanks to the great work by SOFAST, the Dayton Police Department’s Homicide Unit, State Highway Patrol, and the Cleveland U.S. Marshals Office for being able to ultimately locate and apprehend Cunigan, who is wanted for murder,” Dayton police posted on social media.

