Charges filed against man accused of killing pregnant woman, 16-year-old in Dayton

DAYTON — Several charges have been filed against the man accused of shooting and killing a pregnant woman and a 16-year-old boy.

Nicole “Nico” Cunigan, 32, was charged on Wednesday with four counts of murder, one count of involuntary manslaughter, four counts of felonious assault, one count of tampering with evidence, one count of weapons while under disability, and one count of improper discharge of a firearm, according to Dayton Municipal Court documents.

As News Center 7 previously reported, Cunigan and 32-year-old Precious Taste, whom he shared 4-year-old twins with and was expecting another child with, had an argument on the morning of May 22 about Cunigan using her vehicle.

Court records filed Wednesday afternoon indicated that during the argument, Taste told Cunigan that she didn’t want to be with him anymore.

Cunigan left to get the keys to Taste’s car. He returned a short time later and pushed in Taste’s bedroom window. While speaking with Taste, Cunigan allegedly pulled out a gun and “began firing into the bedroom window,” according to an affidavit and statement of facts. Deante Johnson was hit by the gunfire and died from his injuries.

At that point, Cunigan allegedly came in through the window and chased Taste through the house. Taste was shot several times and died from her injuries.

As News Center 7 previously reported, Taste was four months pregnant at the time of the shooting.

Cunigan drove away from the scene and abandoned the car at a Trotwood apartment complex. Investigators said from there, he was driven to a Dayton apartment complex where he changed his pants “in an attempt to change his appearance to avoid apprehension.”

Police are still looking for Cunigan. They advise that people use caution if they see him, as he’s considered armed and dangerous.

“He shot his longtime girlfriend and mother of his children, who was pregnant with his child. He murdered her,” Maj. Brian Johns, with Dayton Police, previously said. “So if he will do that, he will murder anybody.”





