Man accused of killing pregnant woman, teen still on the run; U.S. Marshals offering reward for info

DAYTON — The United States Marshals Service is searching for the man accused of shooting and killing a pregnant woman and a teen boy in Dayton last month.

>> PREVIOUS COVERAGE: ‘You stole joy;’ Family of pregnant mother killed in shooting ask killer to turn self in

Nicole “Nico” Cunigan, Jr., 32, has been on the run since allegedly shooting and killing 32-year-old Precious Taste, the mother of his four-year-old twins whom he was expecting another child with, and 16-year-old Deante Johnson on May 22 on Shaftesbury Drive.

The U.S. Marshals are now offering a $5,000 reward for information leading to Cunigan’s arrest.

>> PHOTOS: Officers, medics on scene after reports of Dayton shooting

Cunigan is 5 feet 10 inches tall and weighs about 180 lbs. At the time of the shooting, He had multi-colored braids that went to his shoulder blades. He may have cut his hair since then.

Law enforcement said he was in Richmond, Indiana shortly after the murder. He may have also traveled to Cleveland.

>> RELATED: ‘We will never be the same;’ Mother of teen killed in double homicide speaks out on son’s killing

Cungian is considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts can call 1-877-WANTED2 or submit tips here.









©2024 Cox Media Group