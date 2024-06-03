‘We will never be the same;’ Mother of teen killed in double homicide speaks out on son’s killing

DAYTON — The mother of a 16-year-old boy killed in a double shooting in Dayton last month is speaking out for the first time about his death.

News Center 7′s Mike Campbell spoke with the teen’s mother on Monday. Hear her emotional words about her son’s killer on News Center 7 at 6:00.

>> PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Woman, 16-year-old dead after shooting in Dayton neighborhood

Deante Johnson was shot and killed on May 22 in a shooting on Shaftesbury Road. The shooting also killed 32-year-old Precious Taste, who was four months pregnant at the time.

Nearly two weeks after the shooting, Johnson’s mother’ still has questions that she wants answered.

“Why go after a 16-year-old that you didn’t even know?” Jennifer Louis asked.

©2024 Cox Media Group