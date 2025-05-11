1 person hospitalized after crash in Dayton

DAYTON — One person was taken to the hospital after a crash in Dayton early Sunday morning.
Around 4:20 a.m., crews were dispatched to the area of US 35 Eastbound and Abbey Ave on reports of a crash.
According to a Montgomery County Regional Dispatch Sergeant, a single vehicle crashed into a wall.
One person was taken to Kettering Health, according to the sergeant.
Details on the person’s injuries were not immediately available.
This is a developing story.
