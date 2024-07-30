Man accused of killing pregnant woman, 16-year-old makes first court appearance

CLEVELAND — The man accused of a double homicide, including the pregnant mother of his own child, made his first court appearance Tuesday.

Nico Cunigan, Jr., 32, was brought back to Dayton to face murder charges for a deadly shooting on Shaftesbury Road in May.

U.S. Marshals tracked him down in Cleveland, two months after police say he killed his ex-girlfriend Precious Taste and 16-year-old Deante Johnson.

That 16-year-old’s mother was inside this courtroom Tuesday, despite the fact that Cunigan appeared by way of video, not in person.

“Because I wanted to see him. I wanted to see the person my son saw last,” she said.

