Ohio sheriff’s deputy arrested, facing over 30 counts of rape

COLUMBUS — A Franklin County Sheriff’s Deputy was arrested by the U.S. Marshals Task Force this week and charged with 58 counts, including over 30 counts of rape.

Charles Davis, 50, was arrested Wednesday and has been indicted on 32 counts of rape and 26 counts of gross sexual imposition in Ross County, according to a release shared by the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office.

>> Local teacher pleads guilty to child porn charges

The sheriff’s office said they were made aware of the investigation involving Davis in September 2023. At that point, he was “immediately placed on administrative leave.”

Court documents obtained by our news partners at WBNS in Columbus, Davis is accused of engaging in sexual conduct several times with someone under the age of 13 between March 2020 and August 2021. He’s also accused of engaging in sexual conduct when he “purposely compelled the said other person to submit by force or threat of force.”

In a statement, Franklin County Sheriff Dallas Baldwin said the matter is “extremely serious.”

>> Man accused of killing pregnant woman, 16-year-old indicted

“I have full faith in the investigation. We are committed to maintaining the highest standards of conduct and accountability. I want to reassure our citizens that we are dedicated to transparency, professionalism, and, as always, the safety of our community,” Baldwin said.

The department is also conducting an internal investigation.

Davis pleaded not guilty to all counts on Wednesday. He’s since been released from jail on his own recognizance.





©2024 Cox Media Group