Man facing federal child porn charges was an educator in at least 3 school districts in Miami Valley

DAYTON — A man facing federal child porn charges worked as an educator in at least 3 school districts across the Miami Valley.

David Snell, 35, is the focus of a federal investigation into child pornography, News Center 7 previously reported.

News Center 7 learned that Snell held multiple jobs involving children in the Miami Valley.

Snell’s most recent job was at Mini University’s “Hope Center” in Dayton.

He also held jobs at Promise School on Yankee in Washington Township around a decade ago and was a girl’s soccer coach at West Carrollton Schools during the 2018 and 2019 seasons.

Both Mimi University and West Carrolton Schools said Snell underwent a vetting process including a background check before being hired.

In a release, West Carrollton Schools confirmed that Snell was an educator at three different districts in the Miami Valley.

The school district said that during Snell’s hiring process, they received a letter of recommendation from an individual at Northwestern Local Schools; an individual from Northwestern Elementary School; an individual at Winton Woods City Schools; and an individual from Centerville City Schools.

The district also said he was never employed as an educator in West Carrollton, only as a soccer coach.

News Center 7 has reached out to Northwestern Local Schools, Centerville Schools and Winton Woods Schools and is awaiting a response.

