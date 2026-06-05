Man facing federal charges after sawed-off shotgun, pipe bombs found in apartment

GERMANTOWN — A man has been charged federally after investigators said they found explosives and weapons in his apartment.

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As News Center 7 previously reported, on Wednesday the Dayton Bomb Squad, Germantown Police and Fire, along with the FBI, conducted a search at the Windcliff Village Apartments.

The investigation started in May when Germantown police were called to the apartment complex after Tony Houston allegedly threatened two people with a sawed-off shotgun, according to a media release by the Department of Justice.

This led investigators to get a search warrant for Houston’s apartment.

On June 3, FBI agents conducted their search and “recovered a sawed-off shotgun, as well as at least eight apparent destructive devices, including pipe bombs,” according to the media release.

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McKenna A. lives at the complex. She told News Center 7’s Taylor Robertson that this all started around 7 a.m.

She said she looked out the window and saw several cars she didn’t recognize; she saw investigators put a man in handcuffs.

“There’s like 30 people swarming the place, and I’m like ‘ok, that’s different’, so it was very intense and very quick,” McKenna said.

She’s lived in this complex for nine years. McKenna said she’s seen police officers in the area before, but never the bomb squad.

Houston appeared in federal court in Dayton today and was charged with possessing unregistered firearms.

We will continue to follow this story.

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