Man dies in shooting at Dayton apartment complex

DAYTON — One person is dead following a shooting in Dayton over the weekend.

Dayton police and medics responded to reports of a shooting at the Summit Square Apartments in the 600 block of Summit Square Drive on reports of a shooting at 9:40 p.m. on Saturday,

One person, only identified as a 32-year-old man, was shot and died from his injuries, a spokesperson for Dayton Police confirmed to News Center 7 on Tuesday.

Police have not made any arrests at this time.

Anyone with any information related to this incident is asked to call (937) 333-1232 to speak to detectives. If the person wishes to remain anonymous they can do so through Crime Stoppers at (937) 222-STOP (7867) or www.miamivalleycrimestoppers.com.

