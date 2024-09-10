City gains national attention for immigration surge; Official speaks on rumors

SPRINGFIELD — A local city is getting national and international attention for its surge in immigration.

As reported on News Center 7 at 11:00, people are posting to social media claiming Haitian immigrants in Springfield were abducting and eating pets, squatting, littering, and disrupting traffic.

Vice Presidential candidate and U.S. Senator JD Vance posted to social media saying he has previously addressed the issue and now immigrants are eating people’s pets.

Months ago, I raised the issue of Haitian illegal immigrants draining social services and generally causing chaos all over Springfield, Ohio.



Reports now show that people have had their pets abducted and eaten by people who shouldn't be in this country. Where is our border czar? pic.twitter.com/rf0EDIeI5i — JD Vance (@JDVance) September 9, 2024

Residents have shown up to various city commission meetings saying these things as well.

City officials said there are no credible reports or specific claims of pets being harmed, injured, or abused.

“In response to recent rumors alleging criminal activity by the immigrant population in our city, we wish to clarify that there have been no credible reports or specific claims of pets being harmed, injured or abused by individuals within the immigrant community. Additionally, there have been no verified instances of immigrants engaging in illegal activities such as squatting or littering in front of residents’ homes. Furthermore, no reports have been made regarding members of the immigrant community deliberately disrupting traffic.” — — Karen Graves, Springfield Strategic Engagement Manager

Officials also said all the migrants are in Springfield legally as refugees under temporary protected status.

Beyond the rumors, there are real issues impacting the city.

City officials told News Center 7 that it has been dealing with a population increase for the last several years.

CBS reported that there are an estimated 12,000 to 15,000 migrants in Clark County, with more than 10,000 from Haiti.

According to a previous News Center 7 report, the population increase has put a strain on resources such as police, fire, hospitals, and schools.

Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost’s Office is now getting involved.

“Look, this is not really about immigration. It’s about too many immigrants. It’s too many people,” Yost said.

News Center 7 has reached out to Vance’s office for comment on his recent social media post, but we have not heard back.

