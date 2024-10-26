Man dead, several hospitalized after 3-vehicle crash on I-275

COLERAIN TOWNSHIP — A man is dead after a crash on a major interstate in Ohio early Saturday.
[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
Colerain Township Police responded around 12:20 a.m. to Intestate 275 eastbound past I-74, near the 29-mile marker, according to our news partner WCPO in Cincinnati.
TRENDING STORIES:
- 5 year-old boy dies just days after drive-by shooting in Ohio
- High school goes viral showing football players, teacher in jersey presentation video
- Ohio parents facing charges for death of their 11-year-old sick son
Three vehicles were involved and caused several injuries. It is unknown how many people were hospitalized.
A man identified as Todd Rutledge Sr was transported to UC Medical Center where he died of his injuries, WCPO said.
Portions of I-275 reopened just before 5 a.m., Cincinnati TV station WLWT TV reported.
The crash remains under investigation.
[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]