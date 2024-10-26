Man dead, several hospitalized after 3-vehicle crash on I-275

COLERAIN TOWNSHIP — A man is dead after a crash on a major interstate in Ohio early Saturday.

Colerain Township Police responded around 12:20 a.m. to Intestate 275 eastbound past I-74, near the 29-mile marker, according to our news partner WCPO in Cincinnati.

Three vehicles were involved and caused several injuries. It is unknown how many people were hospitalized.

A man identified as Todd Rutledge Sr was transported to UC Medical Center where he died of his injuries, WCPO said.

Portions of I-275 reopened just before 5 a.m., Cincinnati TV station WLWT TV reported.

The crash remains under investigation.

