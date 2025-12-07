Man dead after shooting at Ohio nightclub

CLEVELAND — A man was shot and killed at a nightclub in Cleveland on Sunday, according to our CBS affiliate WOIO-19 TV.
The shooting happened at Medusa nightclub in the 1400 block of St. Clair Avenue in the early morning hours.
Upon arrival, Cleveland police and medics found that a man in his 20s had been shot, WOIO-19 reported.
Monte Baker, 23, was pronounced dead on scene.
There is currently no suspect information.
This shooting remains under investigation by the Cleveland Division of Police Homicide Unit.
