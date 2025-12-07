Cincinnati Bengals suspend wide receiver ahead of Sunday’s game

CINCINNATI — The Cincinnati Bengals announced that wide receiver Jermaine Burton has been suspended for one game.
Burton didn’t travel to Buffalo and will be listed as inactive for Sunday’s game.
The team has not specified the reason for Burton’s suspension.
Burton was a third-round pick for the team in 2024, but hasn’t played at all this season.
