Firefighters save part of building after massive fire in Greene County; Cause undetermined

GREENE COUNTY — Firefighters spent hours working to extinguish a fire at a building in Greene County on Saturday.

The fire happened at a barn and attached house in the 3000 block of Selma-Jamestown Road after 10 a.m., according to a previous News Center 7 report.

The Cedarville Township Volunteer Fire Department shared a photo of massive flames coming from the building.

Chief Kyle Miller said no one was injured in this fire, and crews were on scene for six and a half hours.

Selma-Jamestown Road between the county line and Gravel Pit Road was closed while crews were on scene.

Firefighters were able to save the back half of the barn.

Miller said the owner had farm equipment, vehicles, trailers, and semi trucks inside.

The cause of this fire is undetermined.

The State Fire Marshal’s office is helping with the investigation, Miller said.

“Being in a rural area, we had to rely on tankers and due to the size of the barn and the fire, (we) called extra tankers,” he said.

Several departments were on scene to help, including Silvercreek Township, New Jasper Township, Miami Township, Xenia Township, Spring Valley Township, and more.

