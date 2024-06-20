Man critically injured after being hit by Kings Island rollercoaster

MASON — A man is in the hospital after being hit by a Kings Island rollercoaster Wednesday night.

We are gathering more information and will have the latest today on News Center 7 at 5 p.m.

Around 8 p.m., a 38-year-old man entered a restricted, fenced area of the Banshee rollercoaster and was believed to have been hit, according to a Kings Island spokesperson and Mason police.

>> PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Person hospitalized after being reportedly struck by Kings Island coaster

The park’s safety and first aid personnel responded immediately and contacted local emergency responders.

The man was taken to a nearby hospital and was later flown to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center for treatment for his critical injuries.

>> 14-year-old boy dies after crashing horse-driven buggy into train in Ohio

Kings Island said the ride will remain closed as park personnel and local officials conduct an investigation.

“Kings Island’s focus continues to be on the welfare of the guest and his family,” the spokesperson said.





©2024 Cox Media Group