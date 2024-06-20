Kings Island guest hit, critically injured by roller coaster; What is the Banshee?

MASON — A man is in the hospital after being hit by a Kings Island rollercoaster Wednesday night.

A 38-year-old man entered a restricted, fenced area of the Banshee rollercoaster and was believed to have been hit, according to a Kings Island spokesperson and Mason police.

The man was taken to a nearby hospital and was later flown to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center for treatment for his critical injuries.

The 4,124-foot ride became the longest inverted coaster in the world when it opened in 2014 and features seven inversions.

It reaches a top speed of 68 mph, according to KI.

Due to the terrain underneath Banshee, the highest point of the lift hill is 208 feet above the lowest point of the ride, which is at the bottom of the pretzel knot.

The park said the ride will remain closed as the incident is investigated.

