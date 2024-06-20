Person hospitalized after being reportedly struck by Kings Island coaster

MASON — One person was taken to the hospital Wednesday after they were reportedly struck by a Kings Island coaster.

Around 8 p.m. a guest entered a restricted, fenced area of the Banshee roller coaster and was believed to have been hit, according to a spokesperson for Kings Island.

The park’s safety and first aid personnel responded immediately and contacted local emergency responders.

>> Police department warns of teens stealing cars

The person was taken to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center.

Kings Island said the ride will remain closed as park personnel and local officials conduct an investigation.

“Kings Island’s focus continues to be on the welfare of the guest and his family,” the spokesperson said.

Further information was not available.

We will continue to follow this story.





©2024 Cox Media Group