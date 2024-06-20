Police department warns of teens stealing cars

Police in Miami County are warning people about a group of teenagers stealing cars.

Troy police said investigators have arrested a 16-year-old from Dayton after somebody watched the group steal a car Wednesday morning.

The thieves are targeting the Meadowview, Brokenwoods, and Merrimont subdivisions, police said.

>> Community braves scorching temps to celebrate Juneteenth

Police said the suspects are targeting vehicles with valuables inside.

Officers said to keep all valuables, including key fobs, out of your vehicle and to use exterior lighting if you have it.





©2024 Cox Media Group