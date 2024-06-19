Community braves scorching temps to celebrate Juneteenth

KETTERING — Thousands of people are braving the scorching temperatures to celebrate Juneteenth.

Kettering held its third annual Juneteenth celebration on Wednesday.

At least 1,500 people are expected to be at the Fraze Pavilion, despite the heat.

That’s why Fraze set up stations for people to escape the heat.

“We have a water truck from Montgomery County, they’re gonna provide free water for everyone,” Calvin Frazier, operations coordinator for Fraze said. “Shade spots, ice packs ready to go in case someone does start dealing with some heat issues.”

Performers, like “The Luv Locz Experiment”, also need to stay safe.

“Water is the number one that is most important, and find shade,” Luv Locz member Taggz said.

They all said the temperature is something they are willing to deal with because of how important the holiday is.

People are allowed to bring their own water for the event which will go on until 8 p.m.













