2024 Juneteenth celebrations around the Miami Valley

Juneteenth: Dayton/Kettering Health’s “A Freedom Celebration”

Hosted by MoPoetry Phillips of Regal Rhythms Poetry on Sunday, June 23, this FREE family-friendly event at Sinclair Community College (444 W Third Street, Dayton, OH 45402) will feature captivating performances by the Jazz Renaissance Band, SoL, and the Bi-Okoto African Dancers.

Enjoy soulful melodies by songstress Shree Phillips and powerful spoken word performances by A Slate, Gifted, Zeda Stew, Victoria Pepperoni, and special guest Michael Carter.

Parking is available in Lot C and enter through Building 12 from the north or south side, then take the elevator up to the 1st floor. Refreshments will be provided for all attendees during the event from 3:30 - 5:30 p.m.

Juneteenth: Celebrating Freedom at Fraze Pavilion

The Fraze Pavilion will host Kettering’s annual Juneteenth celebration on Monday, June 19, from 4 - 7 p.m. The family-friendly event will feature live music from Dayton-based reggae-infused, funk and soul band Luv Locz Experiment (4-5 p.m. and 6:15-7 p.m.) and an inspiring keynote address by historian and TEDx Talk presenter Faheem Curtis-Khidr (5:30 p.m.).

Faheem is a tenured faculty member and Equity Fellow at Sinclair Community College. His local research project on West Dayton’s Hog Bottom neighborhood has been recognized and showcased at the REACH Conference, The National Afro-American Museum & Cultural Center, and by the Association for the Study of African American Life and History. The celebration event will also feature food trucks, local black-owned businesses, arts and crafts vendors, as well as crafts and activities for children, Details can be found at the Fraze Pavilion website.

Juneteenth: Music Festival in Huber Heights

The Eichelberger Amphitheater in Huber Heights (located near the Huber Heights YMCA and Kroger Aquatic Center at The Heights) will host the third annual Juneteenth Music Festival on Sunday, June 16, from 4 to 9 p.m.

Performances include Ric Sexton and Friends, Luther Suede, Rhonda Sumlin, DJ Oscar, and headlining the festival, Gemstone. Several Black-owned food trucks will serve a variety of soul food cuisine, and Black-owned business vendors will also be on hand. More information can be found at the Huber Heights Chamber of Commerce website.

Juneteenth: Levitt Pavilion

Downtown Dayton’s Levitt Pavilion leads the way with its third annual Juneteenth event on Saturday, June 15. Community-curated opening ceremonies begin at 5 p.m., with poetry, African dance, musicians, drumming, performances, commemoration, food trucks, live choir, and creative sculptures.

This is followed by a free concert at 7 p.m. from Grammy-nominated E.U. featuring Sugar Bear, keeping the dance floor packed. Get more details about the festivities at the Levitt Pavilion Dayton website.

Juneteenth: Dayton

Teen DIY will allow your teen to spark their creativity and make Juneteenth crafts all while learning all about the history of this significant day. An art cart with tons of supplies will be available on Monday, June 17 from 3pm-5pm. This event is for kids in grades 7-12.

The event will be held at Dayton Metro Library’s Southeast Branch at 21 Watervliet Avenue, Dayton.

Juneteenth: Fashion Show

Join us as models show off their four dress changes: Sports, Dress up, Casual, and African Attire in honor of Juneteenth.

Register if you would like to be a part of our Fashion Show. If you need clothes to wear, visit our Westside Boutique. For more information, reach out to Ashlee Hammond at 937.496.8605 or ahammond@daytonmetrolibrary.org

Juneteenth: Comedy Jam

Welcome to the Juneteenth Comedy Jam! Get ready to laugh your socks off at this hilarious event featuring top comedians from around the country. Join us on Sat, Jun 22, 2024, at 8:00 PM at 4000 Lake Center Dr for a night of non-stop laughter and fun. Don’t miss out on this one-of-a-kind comedy show that will have you rolling in the aisles. Grab your friends and come ready to have a great time!

Juneteenth: Springfield

Juneteenth FatherFest Festival will be held on June 15, 11am – 7pm. Let’s celebrate freedom together at our local Underground Railroad History Museum with food trucks, free children’s entertainment, history tour exhibits, and merchandise vendors.

Music will be provided all day by the Deron Bell Band, Larry Humphrey and Friends, Champion City Trio, Rapper DKnight, and L Band. The venue will be the Gammon House at 620 Piqua Place in Springfield. For more information, visit the GammonHouseOH.org website.

Juneteenth: Springboro Jubilee

Join us for an exciting Juneteenth celebration in Springboro, filled with family-friendly activities! The jubilee kicks off on Wednesday, June 19th, with a community blood drive hosted by the Solvita Blood Center. Also on June 19th is the community symposium presented by Michael Carter and Sinclair Community College at Southwest Church.

On Saturday, June 22nd, head to North Park Amphitheatre for live music, delicious food from local food trucks, and various vendors. Plus, don’t miss out on our Underground Railroad tour or the opportunity to join our 3-on-3 basketball tournament!

Whether you attend one event or all five, everyone is welcome to join us in celebrating America’s history and Springboro’s legacy.

Juneteenth: Troy

Friday evening concert at The Hayner Center with Mike Wade’s Historic Jazz Band. Friday, June 14, 2024 at 6:30pm. Troy-Hayner Cultural Center, 301 West Main Street in Troy.

Juneteenth: Troy

Celebrate Juneteenth 2024 with music, games, and free food! The celebratory walk will begin at First Place Christian Center (16 W Franklin St, Troy, OH 45373) at 3:00 PM. Line-up begins at 2:45 PM.

The cookout and concert will take place at McKaig & Race Park (822 Mckaig Ave, Troy, OH 45373) from 3:30 PM - 7:00 PM.

