Man crashes into liquor store, steals bottle of bourbon before chase: police

CINCINNATI — Police said a man led them on a chase after he crashed into a liquor store and stole a bottle of bourbon.

Officers in Bellevue, Kentucky were called to an alarm at One Stop Liquors around 3:30 a.m.

Officers found “heavy damage” to the building, according to CBS-affiliate WCPO.

Surveillance video showed McClean Morris driving a large sedan into the front of the building, getting out of the car, and going in to steal a bottle of cinnamon bourbon, police said.

Officers went to Morris’ address but he was not home.

Morris was seen in the area in a stolen vehicle.

When officers spotted Morris, they told him to exit the car but he refused, WCPO reported.

Morris drove off, ramming a Newport police cruiser and reversing into other cars before driving toward several officers.

Police chased Morris onto the Daniel Carter Beard Bridge, also known as the Big Mac Bridge, where Morris stopped the car and shouted profanities at officers, continuing to refuse to exit the vehicle.

Police had to close all northbound lanes of the bridge.

Morris drove away again but was eventually stopped by police in Cincinnati and arrested.

He is facing several charges, including burglary, criminal mischief, wanton endangerment of a police officer and civilian, fleeing and evading police, receiving stolen property, and leaving the scene of an accident.

