Man charged in miles-long driving rampage through neighborhoods

CINCINNATI — Residents were left shaken after a car went on a destructive rampage throughout the quiet neighborhood Friday night.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Videos on social media show a car driving up onto people’s laws and crashing into property, our news partners at WCPO reported.

TRENDING STORIES:

Neighbors told WCPO that some of them were left with serious damage.

Residents said the truck was driving through people’s lawns, into poles, and even side-swiped several vehicles.

Hamilton County Court records state that Benjamin Rowland has been charged with Operating a Vehicle Impaired, Failure to Control and Unlawful Restraint.

Court records said that the unlawful restraint charges stem from Rowland allegedly having a passenger in the truck with him and refusing to let them out of the car.

We will continue to follow this story.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group