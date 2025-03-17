Man charged in miles-long driving rampage through neighborhoods

CINCINNATI — Residents were left shaken after a car went on a destructive rampage throughout the quiet neighborhood Friday night.
Videos on social media show a car driving up onto people’s laws and crashing into property, our news partners at WCPO reported.
Neighbors told WCPO that some of them were left with serious damage.
Residents said the truck was driving through people’s lawns, into poles, and even side-swiped several vehicles.
Hamilton County Court records state that Benjamin Rowland has been charged with Operating a Vehicle Impaired, Failure to Control and Unlawful Restraint.
Court records said that the unlawful restraint charges stem from Rowland allegedly having a passenger in the truck with him and refusing to let them out of the car.
We will continue to follow this story.
