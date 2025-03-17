Local woman pleads guilty to stealing $1.5M from Medicaid

DAYTON — A Dayton woman has pleaded guilty to stealing $1.5 million from Ohio Medicaid.

Janay Corbitt pleaded guilty to second-degree felony theft and three third-degree felony counts of identity fraud.

Corbitt was arrested in August 2024 at a bus station in Dallas by police and U.S. Marshals, according to Attorney General Dave Yost.

Yost said Corbitt stole the identities of multiple people so she could open and operate two fake behavioral health counseling agencies in the Dayton area.

Investigators believe Corbitt also stole several identities of licensed counselors and used their credentials to bill Medicaid for services that were not provided.

Corbitt was convicted of theft in 2019 in a separate Medicaid scheme.

The conviction banned her from the Medicaid program.

Her sentencing is scheduled for April 17.

