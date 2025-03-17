Coroner IDs 31-year-old man killed in motorcycle crash

BUTLER COUNTY — A 31-year-old man killed in a crash involving a motorcycle in Butler County has been identified.

On March 14, deputies and medics responded at 10:56 p.m. to an injury crash near Millville Oxford and Reily Millville Roads, according to Butler County Sheriff Richard K. Jones.

A 2003 Suzuki motorcycle was traveling north on Millville Oxford Road when it crossed into the southbound lane. It went off the side of the road and hit a guardrail.

A 31-year-old man, identified as Kevin Condo, was thrown off his motorcycle.

Condo slid into the path of a truck on Reily Millville Road and was hit, Sheriff Jones said.

A Blue Honda then hit the motorcycle on Millville Oxford Road and left the scene.

A medical helicopter was called for Condo but he died before its arrival.

Sheriff Jones said alcohol and speed are suspected to be a factor.

The crash remains under investigation.

