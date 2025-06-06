Man charged in deputy’s killing eligible for death penalty

MORROW COUNTY — The man accused of killing Deputy Daniel Sherrer could face the death penalty, according to our news partner WBNS 10TV.

Prosecutor Andrew Wick announced that 53-year-old Brian Michael Wilson was indicted on 14 counts by a grand jury. Two counts of aggravated murder have specifications that make Wilson eligible for the death penalty, according to WBNS.

Authorities believe Wilson shot and killed Sherrer on May 26. Sherrer was responding to a reported domestic situation when he was shot, WBNS says.

Wick has been indicted on 14 counts including two counts of aggravated murder, one count of felony murder, one count felonious assault on a peace officer, one count of felonious assault on a peace officer with a deadly weapon, one count of attempted murder, one count of attempted aggravated murder, one count of felonious assault, one count of domestic violence, one count of unlawful discharge of a firearm into a habitation, one count of unlawful discharge of a firearm on a public roadway, two counts of possession of criminal tools and one count of discharge of firearm while intoxicated, according to WBNS.

Wilson’s bond was set at $5 million.

