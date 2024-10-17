Man charged, accused of killing kitten out of rage after losing his phone

DAYTON — A man is accused of killing a kitten in front of his kids and their mother has been formally charged.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Maccado Black was indicted by a Montgomery County Grand Jury on one count of cruelty to companion animals.

TRENDING STORIES:

On Oct.7 at a home on Wildwood Avenue Maccado Black is accused of becoming upset after not being able to find his phone, according to Dayton Municipal Court documents.

During a fit of rage, Black is accused of grabbing a kitting that was on the porch and killing it in front of his kids and their mother, an affidavit states.

He is due next in court on Oct. 22.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]



