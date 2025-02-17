Man arrested after welfare check leads to hours-long SWAT standoff

DAYTON — A man was arrested after a welfare check led to a SWAT standoff in Dayton early Saturday.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

As News Center 7 previously reported, around 1:39 a.m. crews were dispatched to the 2900 block of Preston Ave for a welfare check.

TRENDING STORIES:

When police arrived they talked to someone who said there was an assault and they were strangled, according to Lt. Steven Bauer with Dayton police.

The suspect, a 52-year-old man, was armed during the assault, police said.

The man refused to follow orders which prompted SWAT and a hostage negotiation team to be called.

After around four hours the suspect exited the home and was taken into custody.

Police have not identified the suspect.

We will continue to follow this story.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]





©2025 Cox Media Group