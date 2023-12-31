Man arrested after hours-long investigation at Moraine home

MORAINE — A Dayton man has been arrested in connection to a domestic violence incident after an hours-long investigation at a Moraine home.

Moraine officers responded to the 6100 block Hemple Road shortly after 11:30 a.m. on Thursday, News Center 7 previously reported.

Police were dispatched on a weapons complaint after a female reported someone had pointed a gun at her, according to a spokesperson for the Moraine Police Department. Officers later determined that multiple gunshots were fired at the address.

At least one vehicle was struck by gunfire, but no injuries were reported.

Officers discovered that at least two people at the scene of the shooting had also been involved in a domestic violence and abduction incident the previous day in Dayton, according to the spokesperson.

Both the alleged suspect and the alleged victim were located and detained by local, outside agencies, the spokesperson said.

A search warrant was conducted at the home to gather evidence of the shooting incident.

The shooting incident is still under investigation and no arrests directly related to it were made.

Allen T. Cressel Jr., of Dayton, was arrested by Moraine police and booked in the Montgomery County Jail.

He has since been formally charged by the Montgomery County Prosecutor’s Office and the Dayton Police Department with domestic violence, the spokesperson said.

