Police spend hours investigating Moraine home

MORAINE — Police have spent the afternoon investigating a home in Montgomery County.

As News Center 7′s Kayla McDermott reported at 5:00, we first learned of the investigation in the 6100 block of Hemple Road in Moraine around noon. Our team spent around four hours out there as police and sheriff’s deputies had the road closed and caution tape up.

>> ‘Integrity of our games is the top priority;’ Ohio Lottery gives update on cybersecurity incident

An officer told McDermott in passing that they were on the scene to issue a search warrant at a home on Hemple Road, but they couldn’t say what it was for. They did tell us it was connected to another scene that was happening in Dayton.

News Center 7 has reached out multiple times to both Moraine Police and the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office, who told us this was Moraine’s case. We’re waiting for a response to our request for information to get clarity on what exactly happened.

One person News Center 7 talked to while on the scene said he hadn’t seen something like this happen in the area in decades.

“I saw the road closed and, at first, I thought it was a water line break but then I saw the police and yellow tape and I said, ‘No, no, no. They don’t put tape up around a water line.’ So just got my curiosity because everybody out here are farmers, we don’t have crime,” Eric Yarbrough said.

We’ll provide an update as soon as we learn more on the investigation.

© 2023 Cox Media Group