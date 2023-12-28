‘Integrity of our games is the top priority;’ Ohio Lottery gives update on cybersecurity incident

Ohio Lottery officials are providing an update after experiencing a “cybersecurity incident” on Christmas Eve.

As News Center 7 reported Wednesday, the incident impacted some of the Ohio Lottery’s “internal applications.”

“While the cybersecurity incident investigation is on-going, the State wants to reiterate that if any consumer data was compromised, it will take all measures to assist with credit monitoring to protect Ohioans,” officials wrote on Thursday. “We will notify all known affected individuals as quickly as possible and in accordance with applicable laws.”

Officials said the incident didn’t involve Ohio Lottery games of the systems on which the Lottery operates.

“The integrity of our games is the top priority, and it is safe to continue to purchase tickets,” officials said.

Winning tickets over $599 can still be mailed to the Ohio Lottery Central Office.

The Ohio Lottery is working to restore all cashing options in the near future.

More information and updates on the security incident can be found here.

