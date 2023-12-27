Ohio Lottery investigating ‘cybersecurity incident’ impacting mobile cashing, more

The Ohio Lottery said Wednesday it experienced a “cybersecurity incident” on Christmas Eve.

Ohio Lottery officials said the cybersecurity issue impacted some of its “internal applications.”

>> Questions remain unanswered 1 year after Cierra Chapman’s disappearance

“The integrity of our games is the top priority of the Lottery and we assure the public the gaming system is fully operational,” reads a statement from Ohio Lottery, sent on Dec. 27.

Mobile cashing and prize cashing above $599 at Super Retailers are not available. Ohio Lottery said it will notify the public when those services are able to return.

>> ‘Just never know;’ Local community resident voices concerns about police department suspension

Winners can still mail prize claims to the Ohio Lottery Central Office.

In addition, winning numbers for KENO, Lucky One and EZPLAY Progressive Jackpots will not be available on the Ohio Lottery website or mobile app, but they can be found at any Ohio Lottery retailer.

Ohio Lottery officials said the state internal investigation is ongoing.

©2023 Cox Media Group