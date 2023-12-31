Officers, medics respond to water rescue after man drives car into Great Miami River

HUBER HEIGHTS — Officers and medics respond to a water rescue after a man drove his car into the Great Miami River.

Dayton crews responded to Rip Rap Rd and Fishburg Rd in Huber Heights around 2:57 a.m. on reports of a car that had driven into the Great Miami River.

A Montgomery County Regional Dispatch supervisor told News Center 7 that the man was believed to have gotten out of his car and floated down the river. He was found in Harrison Twp. and is being treated for hypothermia by medics on the scene, according to the supervisor.

This is a developing story and we will provide updates as new information becomes available.

