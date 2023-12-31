Car crash leads to shots fired in Dayton, dispatchers say

DAYTON — A large police presence responded to a car crash and a shots fired report Saturday night, according to a Montgomery County dispatcher supervisor.

Dayton police responded to initial reports of a car crash on Westwood Avenue and Edith Street after 9:20 p.m.

A white SUV was driving on Westwood Avenue before crashing into multiple parked vehicles, the supervisor said.

The suspect then got out of the vehicle and ran in an unknown direction.

A police sergeant on scene told News Center 7′s Malik Patterson that the suspect began arguing with one of the vehicle’s owners.

Then the two started shooting at each other, the sergeant said.

Police believe no one was injured. No medics were called to the scene.

Emergency scanner traffic indicates police were searching the area of Huron Avenue, Dandridge Avenue, and Westwood Avenue for the suspect.

A police K9 unit was called to the scene to track the suspect, the supervisor said.

No one is in custody at this time.

