Ohio task forces seize millions of dollars worth of narcotics in 2023

OHIO — Millions of dollars worth of narcotics were seized in 2023.

The Ohio Organized Crime Investigations Commission (OOCIC) confiscated more than $63 million in illegal drugs in 2023, Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost said.

The commission saw a notable increase in both cocaine and psilocybin mushrooms, an OOCIC spokesperson said.

“Our major drug interdiction task forces are taking drugs, guns and cash off the streets and holding traffickers accountable,” Yost said. “The bottom line is that poisons like fentanyl continue to stream into Ohio and ruin lives. Stopping the flow of illegal drugs has been and will continue to be a top priority.”

Aside from narcotics, 400 firearms and almost $5.5 million in currency were seized across various task forces this year.

“The role of these drug task forces in the safety of our communities cannot be overstated,” said Governor Mike DeWine. “I sincerely appreciate the collaborative work of state, local, and federal law enforcement officers in 2023, and I’m grateful for their continued dedication to public safety in the year to come.”

Here is a breakdown of the drugs confiscated in 2023:

272 pounds of fentanyl

349 pounds of meth

1,801 pounds of marijuana

520 pounds of cocaine

40 pounds of psilocybin mushrooms

68,112 prescription pills

Task forces are formed under OOCIC’s direction and are often collaborative efforts that involve local, state, and federal law enforcement agencies, the spokesperson said.

“These investigations prove that the federal, state and local partnerships across Ohio are strong and delivering results,” HSI Detroit Special Agent in Charge Angie M. Salazar said.

RecoveryOhio, the Ohio Department of Public Safety, and Ohio Criminal Justice Services fund several major task forces, the spokesperson said.

In August, the Miami Valley Bulk Smuggling Task Force, which serves Montgomery and Clark Counties, made a notable confiscation and arrest.

The force investigated a Phoenix group believed to be bringing fentanyl pills into Ohio, the spokesperson said.

The task force located the group’s vehicle at a local truck stop surveilled the vehicle and made a traffic stop.

Three people were arrested and more than 10,000 fentanyl pills were recovered, the spokesperson said.

This task force includes the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office, Clark County Sheriff’s Office, Vandalia Police Department, Butler Township Police Department, BCI, Ohio State Highway Patrol, Homeland Security Investigations and the Montgomery County Prosecutor’s Office.

