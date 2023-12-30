Local county offers free rides home to discourage drinking and driving

MONTGOMERY COUNTY — This weekend, people celebrating the new year can get a free ride home, courtesy of the Montgomery County Prosecutor’s Office.

>>PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Local prosecutor offers free Uber rides during New Year’s weekend

The ArriveSafe Program provides Montgomery County residents who have been drinking a free Uber ride home, up to $25 value.

The program started in 2007, and through the past 16 years, more than 12,000 rides have been provided, according to a spokesperson from the prosecutor’s office.

Montgomery County Prosecutor Mat Heck hopes the community will take advantage of this program because he wants everyone to get home safely.

“Christmas, just last week, we gave 782 Uber rides. That’s 782 people who said to themselves, you know I had alcohol to drink maybe I shouldn’t be driving,” Heck said.

ArriveSafe is typically made available during St. Patrick’s Day weekend, Christmas weekend, and New Year’s weekend.

>>RELATED: Reimbursements available after ArriveSafe reached voucher limit over St. Patrick’s Day weekend

The free New Year’s rides will start at 6 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 30, and last until 6 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 2.

To obtain a free ride, scan this QR code:

ArriveSafe New Year's QR Code ArriveSafe New Year's QR Code (Montgomery County Prosecutor's Office)

It is important to make sure you have a safe way to get home if you plan to go out drinking.

>>RELATED: Local chief deputy shares tips to stay safe during New Year’s weekend

This year, nearly 10,000 OVI-related crashes have killed over 500 people throughout the state.

In Montgomery County, more than 460 OVI-related crashes have killed nearly 40 motorists, according to Heck.





©2023 Cox Media Group